WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit coaches her team in her first-ever regular season game as Mountaineer head coach. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its 2022-23 Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Tipoff against the Cyclones is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Wednesday’s contest against ISU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.

Additionally, Wednesday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia and Iowa State are set to meet for the 22nd time on Jan. 4. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series against Iowa State, 12-10. However, ISU is 6-4 against WVU when the two teams meet in Ames.

Dating back to Feb. 24, 2021, Iowa State has won the last four meetings against West Virginia. WVU and ISU met up three times last season, including a second-round matchup at the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Mountaineers last win over the Cyclones came on Feb. 3, 2021 – a 65-56 win inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Iowa State enters Tuesday’s contest with a record of 9-2. The Cyclones opened Big 12 play with an 81-58 win over Texas Tech on Dec. 31, at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

ISU has won its last three games, dating back to Dec. 11, against Jacksonville, 84-50, in Ames. Iowa State’s two losses this season have come to two ranked opponents in then-No. 8 North Carolina, 73-64, on Nov. 27, and then-No. 16 Iowa, 70-57, on Dec. 7.

Picked as the preseason favorite to win the Big 12, the Cyclones return All-American and Cheryl Miller Award winner Ashley Joens to the squad this season. Joens leads Iowa State in scoring at 19.5 points per game and is one of four Cyclones averaging double digits this season.

She is joined in double figures by Stephanie Soares (15.6), Emily Ryan (12.9) and Lexi Donarski (11.8).

WVU is coming off a 98-77 loss to then No. 20/18 Oklahoma in its Big 12 Conference opener on Dec. 31, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers’ scoring efforts were led by a career-best, 28-point game by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly. She was joined in double figures by fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith, who finished with 23 points vs. OU.

West Virginia leads the Big 12 Conference in steals per game (11.8) and turnover margin (9.00) this season. Additionally, the Mountaineers rank No. 16 and No. 9 in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Smith ranks in the top five in the league in 3-point attempts (90, No. 2) and 3-pointers per game (2.42, No. 5). Quinerly ranks No. 4 in the Big 12 in steals (27) and is No. 5 in steals per game (2.25).