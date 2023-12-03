MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Dec. 3, 2023) – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team is set to continue its homestand when they welcome Penn State to Morgantown on Monday, Dec. 4.

Tipoff against the Nittany Lions is set for 6 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates set to open at 5 p.m. Monday’s contest against Penn State will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi on the call.

Additionally, Monday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now, with Nick Farrell and Meg Bulger on the call. Live stats and game notes are available on WVUsports.com.

The contest will serve as Monday Night Maniacs. Monday’s game will feature a happy hour, with half off all beverages from 5-6 p.m. and a student giveaway from the Mountaineer Maniacs. The first 200 students also will receive a free $15 concession voucher courtesy of Coach Kellogg.

West Virginia (7-0) and Penn State (7-1) meet for the 33rd time on Monday. It is the second meeting in as many years with PSU defeating WVU, 69-57, last season at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. The meeting is the first between the two teams in Morgantown since Feb. 23, 1991, when PSU defeated WVU, 77-60.

The Nittany Lions hold a 26-6 lead in the all-time series against the Mountaineers.

Penn State enters Monday’s contest on a two-game winning streak, with its most recent win over Radford, 97-47, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions’ only loss of the season came against No. 8 USC on Nov. 22, a one-point, 71-70 loss.

Penn State holds two wins this season over Big 12 teams, having defeated Kansas 91-85 and Oklahoma State 89-80.

The Nittany Lions are led by Makenna Marisa, who is averaging 17.0 points per game to go along with 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. She is joined in double figures by Shay Ciezki (15.5 points per game), as Leilani Kapinus paces the squad in rebounds at 6.3 per game.

Penn State is averaging 86.3 points per game, while shooting 50.2% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc this season.

The Nittany Lions are led by fifth-year coach Carolyn Kieger, who is 48-74 during her tenure in State College.

WVU’s last victory over PSU came on March 8, 1989, when the Mountaineers defeated the Nittany Lions, 76-64, at Recreation Hall in State College.

Last time out, West Virginia defeated St. Bonaventure, 90-50, on Saturday, Dec. 2, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Junior guard JJ Quinerly led the way with 21 points, leading a quartet of double-digit scoring performances.

Quinerly (17.0), sophomore guard Jordan Harrison (13.0) and fifth-year senior guard Lauren Fields (12.1) pace WVU’s offensive effort as the trio average double-digit scoring per game. The trio all average over 2.5 steals per contest, serving as the only NCAA team in the country with three players averaging double figures and over 2.5 steals.

Redshirt junior guard Kyah Watson is pacing WVU in rebounding, with 5.4 boards per game.

West Virginia has held its opponents to just 20.5 percent from three this season which is the seventh-best mark in the country. They add top-10 rankings in scoring defense (50.4), steals per game (14.0), turnover margin (9.86) and turnovers forced per game (25.0).