The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams return to action this weekend, Oct. 21-22, to play host to future Big 12 opponent Cincinnati for a two-day dual meet at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

Action begins on Friday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m. ET, with competition set for 11 a.m. on Saturday. Live results for this weekend’s meet can be found by downloading the Meet Mobile app.

The last time these two programs met was in 2013 at the four-team WVU Invitational, where the men’s team took first and the women’s team came in third, while both UC teams placed second overall.

The Mountaineers and the Bearcats last squared off in a dual meet in 2012, where both West Virginia squads topped Cincinnati. WVU’s men’s team holds an 8-0 all-time record over UC, while the women have fallen to the Bearcats once (7-1).

The Mountaineers are coming off hosting the 11th-annual West Virginia State Games, where they won 32 of 34 events. The women’s squad finished the weekend with 1,548 points, while the men notched 1,564.5. WVU had 23 different Mountaineers earn a victory, including seven freshmen.

Cincinnati is coached by ninth-year head coach Mandy Commons-DiSalle, who was the 2018 and 2019 American Athletic Conference Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year and is the current USA National Team Coach and President of the College Swimming and Diving Association of America (CSCAA) Board of Directors. DiSalle has had nine Olympic Trial qualifiers, two national record holders and one world record holder.

Cincinnati collected 20 event wins in their home opener against Miami (OH) on Oct. 8. The Bearcats split the dual with the RedHawks at the Keating Aquatic Center. The men’s team won, 216-84, while the women fell short, 166-134.

