West Virginia women’s basketball set to host Ohio on Monday

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team gets set to host Ohio on Monday, Dec. 21, in Morgantown.

Opening tip against the Bobcats is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 FM/920 AM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Monday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Lanny Frattare and Meg Bulger on the call. For more information on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia’s December home games will take place without spectators in the WVU Coliseum. Only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and women’s basketball staff will be admitted into the arena. Gates will open at 12 p.m., for essential game operations personnel and at 1 p.m., for members of the media who have requested a credential for Monday’s game. Credential pick-up will be located at the Gold Gate.

The Mountaineers (5-2, 0-2 Big 12) and the Bobcats (3-1, 1-1 MAC) are set to meet on the basketball

court for the eighth time on Monday. West Virginia leads the all-time series, 7-0, including a 2-0 mark during the Mike Carey Era. WVU is averaging 86.3 points per game during its last four meetings against the Bobcats and 82.1 points per game for the series. West Virginia’s average margin of victory against Ohio is 14.2 points per game. The Mountaineers last win against the Bobcats came on Dec. 15, 2002, an 81-47 win in Athens, Ohio.

West Virginia is coming of a 78-73 loss to Oklahoma State its Big 12 road opener on Dec. 18, at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez tallied her fourth double-double of the season in the loss, posting a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward Kari Niblack also tallied a season-high 16 points at OSU, while redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick tallied 15. Sophomore guard Kirsten Deans (12) and junior guard Madisen Smith also reached double figures in the contest.

Ohio is coming off a 77-67 win at Northern Illinois on Dec. 16. Cece Hooks led the Bobcats in scoring with 26 points. Gabby Burris (11 points), Erica Johnson (11 points), Peyton Guice (10 points) and Madi Mace (10 points) also finished in double figures in the victory. Hooks also led OU in rebounding, with seven boards, while Johnson chipped in a team-high seven assists. Guice led Ohio in steals against NIU,

finishing with three. OU is led by eighth-year head coach Bob Boldon, who owns a 152-76 record during his time in Athens.

Ohio is 3-1 this season, including 1-1 in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The Bobcats began the season on a two-game win streak, which included an upset over No. 22 Notre Dame in Athens. OU’s only loss of the season came on Dec. 11 at Kent State by a score of 84-80.