West Virginia wrestling opens 2021-22 season at Clarion Open

The West Virginia University wrestling team officially opens its 2021-22 campaign at the Clarion Open in Clarion, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Nov. 7, inside the Tippin Gymnasium. Competition begins at 9 a.m. ET.

West Virginia will bring 27 wrestlers, including four unattached, to battle some of the top competitors in their respective weight classes. Nineteen of the Mountaineers participating are returners, while eight of them make their collegiate debut.

In addition, 253 grapplers representing 14 schools across four states (Maryland, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania) will join WVU’s 27 in Clarion. The list of schools making the trip includes Bloomsburg, Bucknell, Buffalo, Franklin and Marshall, Hofstra, Kent State, No. 24 Lehigh, Lockhaven, Maryland, Navy, No. 2 Penn State, No. 16 Pittsburgh, and Slippery Rock. Fans can catch all the action and live stats on FloWrestling.

“I’m excited about seeing our guys wrestle different guys. I think this time of year you start to get tired of wrestling the same teammates,” coach Tim Flynn said. “It is time to go out and get some competition.”

Coach Flynn enters his fourth season at the helm of West Virginia after leading the program to its first winning season since 2013-14. The Mountaineers rallied to win four of their final five matches to close out the regular season with a 7-3 record, which included a victory over No. 17 Northern Colorado.

In the polls, 2021 NCAA qualifier Peyton Hall enters the tournament ranked in the top 20 at 165 lbs. The sophomore is slotted as high as 14th by FloWrestling and 16th by InterMat and WIN Magazine. Sophomore Michael Wolfgram checks in the FloWrestling top-25 rankings as an honorable mention at heavyweight.

Of note, Sunday’s regular-season tournament marks the second time that WVU has participated in the annual event. The Mountaineers finished fourth in their debut at the start of the 2017-18 season, where they also ended a 39-year dual streak with the Golden Eagles that began in 1979.

Next up, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum for its home opener on Saturday, Nov. 13, against No. 16 Oklahoma in the first Big 12 match of the season. The dual is set for 2 p.m. ET and tickets are available HERE.

Below is the list of Mountaineers competing on Sunday by weight class:

125

Colton Drousias

Jace Schafer (Unattached)

133

Michael Dolan

Lucas Seibert

Garett Lautzenheiser (Unattached)

Jordan Titus (Unattached)

141

Blake Boyers

Caleb Rea

149

Jeffrey Boyd

Walker Heard

Trey Johnson (Unattached)

Brayden Roberts

157

Caleb Dowling

Alex Hornfeck

165

Jack Blumer

Patrick Daum

Peyton Hall

174

Scott Joll

Tucker Nadeau

Dennis Robin

184

Anthony Carman

Anthony D’Alesio

Kyle Myers

197

Jackson Moomau

Nate Wickersham

HWT

Tristan Kemp

Michael Wolfgram

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.