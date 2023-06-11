We are still nearly 12 weeks away from the start of the 2023 college football regular season, but the 2024 recruiting class is already beginning to take shape for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers have secured three verbal commitments over the past three days, bolstering the future of both sides of the line. A pair of defensive linemen, and one offensive lineman, have become the latest high school players to announce their decisions to become WVU student-athletes.

With the ’24 recruiting class now being six members strong after the string of recent commitments, here is a quick look at what players will join the Old Gold and Blue next year.

Onwuka, who verbally committed to West Virginia on Friday, is the highest-rated commit as part of the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. Onwuka is somewhere between a three- and four-star defensive lineman, depending on what recruiting service you look at, and is easily one of the 15 best players in Maryland.

He made his official visit to WVU on June 3 and announced his commitment six days later.

Robinson is the only in-state product headed to WVU at this point, and he was a key pickup for Neal Brown and his coaching staff. The Jefferson High School product is regarded as the best skill position player in the state in this recruiting cycle.

Robinson, a three-star wideout, was WVU’s second 2024 commit.

The Good Counsel High School offensive lineman was Saturday’s recruiting announcement for West Virginia. Altuner is a consensus three-star interior offensive lineman, primarily playing the center position.

Altuner made his official visit to West Virginia on June 2. He took a trip to Virginia one week later, and announced his commitment to the Mountaineers the following day.

Kinsler is the sixth and latest commit in West Virginia’s 2024 class. The three-star defensive lineman announced his decision to be a Mountaineer on Sunday. Kinsler could become a WVU fan favorite quickly, as he announced his decision to become a Mountaineer roughly 72 hours after taking his official visit to Pitt.

The Backyard Brawl is just 97 days away.

Another New Jersey native as part of this recruiting class, Richard James Jr. committed to West Virginia on May 17, 2022. He was a big get for the Mountaineers, as he picked WVU over offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, and Texas A&M. West Virginia’s coaching staff jumped on him early, and it paid off.

James is a consensus three-star prospect and a top 20 player in the state of New Jersey, according to 247Sports. He was high school teammates with current WVU freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter.

Sammarco is West Virginia’s second pass catcher in this recruiting cycle. He is a big target, standing 6-6 and weighing 235 pounds. He is the fourth-highest-rated tight end in Ohio in this recruiting cycle.