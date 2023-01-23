MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It only seems fitting that the boy who grew up inside the West Virginia University baseball dugout will eventually sit in it as a player. That’s the storybook-type path that Weston Mazey is now on.

Weston, better known to some as “Wammer,” is the son of WVU skipper Randy Mazey. Many fans who have taken in a game at Monongalia County Ballpark will remember young Weston running out of the home dugout to retrieve a bat, or give some fresh baseballs to the umpire.

In a few years, though, he’ll be donning the Old Gold and Blue uniform, and running out of that same dugout as a player.

Weston announced his commitment to the WVU baseball program on social media Monday. A high school sophomore, he is part of the Class of 2025 recruiting cycle.

Weston currently plays for Morgantown High School, and played a significant amount of innings on the Mohigans varsity team as a freshman last year. He is less than two years removed from suffering a traumatic brain injury on the field in 2021.

But he pulled through the traumatic experience and is on track to suit up for the Mountaineers as a college freshman in the spring of 2026.

Weston is an infielder for Morgantown High. According to stats on Maxpreps.com, he hit for a .308 average and a .483 on-base percentage. He also scored 22 runs on the year.

Randy and WVU baseball open up the 2023 season on the road on Friday, Feb. 17, at Georgia Southern.