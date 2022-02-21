Freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt of the West Virginia University baseball team has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Wetherholt began his collegiate career by hitting 7-for-13 (.538) in the first three games of the Baseball at the Beach event in Conway, South Carolina, last weekend. The Mars, Pennsylvania, native homered in his first career at-bat on Friday against then-No. 16 Central Michigan and added a double and triple on Saturday and Sunday.

In all, Wetherholt, who also was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday, tallied six RBI, scored four runs and stole two bases on the weekend. Additionally, he finished with multiple hits in all three games, helping the Mountaineers top CMU, 13-8, on Friday, Kent State, 8-3, on Saturday and Central Michigan again, 10-0, on Sunday.

With the honor, Wetherholt becomes the first WVU player to earn Big 12 Newcomer of the Week recognition since Tyler Doanes on May 14, 2018.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUBaseball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.