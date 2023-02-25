MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — JJ Wetherholt homered in the third inning and stole home plate in the 11th to give West Virginia a 6-5 win over Arizona to open the weekend in extra innings.

Wetherholt led the Mountaineers’ strong offensive showing, which included a season-high 14 hits. Six of those hits, including all three of Wetherholt’s, went for extra bases.

Despite the result, Arizona took an early lead with a pair of RBI doubles from Chase Davis and Kiko Romero in the bottom of the first. Those hits gave the Wildcats a 2-run lead.

Wetherholt tied the game up in the third with his home run, which also brought Braden Barry home. Barry later put the Mountaineers in front with a 2-RBI single in the sixth.

TJ Nichols started for the Wildcats and allowed four earned runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts. Ben Hampton worked for 6 2/3 innings for the Mountaineers and gave up three runs on nine hits with four strikeouts.

Ellis Garcia put the Mountaineers ahead by two runs in the seventh with an RBI groundout, his first RBI of his freshman season.

The bullpen again struggled for the Mountaineers, however. WVU used five relievers over the last five innings as the lead slowly slipped away from the visitors.

The Wildcats finally tied it back up in the eighth inning as Mason White sent a run home with a sac fly before WVU pitcher Kevin Dowdell walked Davis to send in the tying run.

WVU coach Randy Mazey gave the ball to Carlson Reed (1-0) for the two extra innings, and the junior earned his first win of the season after allowing just one hit in his outing. Trevor Long (1-1) took the loss after allowing the game-winning run in the 11th.

Nik McClaughry recorded three hits with a triple for the Wildcats and scored a run in the opening frame. Garen Caulfield was the only other Arizona batsman with multiple hits with a 2 for 5 night.

Dayne Leonard also had three hits for WVU along with Wetherholt. Sam White went 4 for 5 with a double.

The series continues on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.