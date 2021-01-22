What happened in the Big 12 while WVU was on pause?

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) shoots a three-point basket past Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

Two weeks is a long way to be away from the court in college basketball, as hundreds of teams moved forward in their schedules during West Virginia’s pause in team activities due to COVID-19.

A lot has happened in the Big 12 Conference since WVU’s last game against Texas on Jan. 9, including movement in the standings and additional postponements around the league. First, let’s take a look at the latter, as 10 additional postponements in its schedule:

Jan. 12: West Virginia at Baylor

West Virginia at Baylor Jan. 13: Iowa State at Kansas State

Iowa State at Kansas State Jan. 16: TCU at West Virginia, Iowa State at Kansas, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

TCU at West Virginia, Iowa State at Kansas, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Jan. 19: Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Oklahoma State at West Virginia Jan. 20: Texas at Iowa State, Texas Tech at TCU

Texas at Iowa State, Texas Tech at TCU Jan. 23: Iowa State at Texas Tech, Texas at TCU

In that time, however, the standings have shuffled around — but some things have stayed the same. No. 2 Baylor (13-0, 6-0 Big 12) is still at the top, staying undefeated after taking wins over Texas Tech and Kansas. Also, No. 5 Texas (11-2, 5-1) remains right behind after picking up a win over Kansas State, but the Longhorns did end up taking their first conference loss at home to Texas Tech.

The No. 12 Red Raiders (11-4, 4-3) sneaked ahead of No. 9 Kansas (10-4, 4-3) in the standings with that win, taking the tiebreaker with a one-game edge in overall record. The Jayhawks, on the other hand, took a pair of losses that didn’t help their standing.

Oklahoma (8-1, 4-3) and Oklahoma State (9-3, 4-3) were both able to hop the Mountaineers (9-4, 2-3), each earning two wins, while the Sooners added a loss to Kansas to boot. That pits WVU in seventh in the conference.

Trailing the Mountaineers are TCU (9-5, 2-4), Kansas State (5-10, 1-6) and Iowa State (2-7, 0-5). TCU and Kansas State each went winless in the two-week stretch, while Iowa State also went on pause due to COVID-19 issues.

Luckily, WVU will be able to make up any ground lost with its rescheduled contests later in the season. The Mountaineers return to the court on Saturday at Kansas State.