What’s the plan for WVU if Neal Brown gets COVID-19? It’s top secret.

Last week, Kansas coach Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19, but he still plans to coach the Jayhawks in Morgantown when they take on the Mountaineers Saturday.

What if that scenario played out at WVU? How would the coaching staff adjust if head coach Neal Brown contracted the virus and had to miss a game?

WVU has a plan, Brown admitted Tuesday, but it’s top secret.

“We’ve got a plan,” the head coach joked. “It’s in a vault.”

What’s not a secret is that WVU will welcome up to 15,000 fans into Milan Puskar Stadium for Saturday’s home game, marking the first crowd of at least 25 percent of the arena’s capacity since last season.

Brown said he is excited to have fans back at the stadium.

“I anticipate a great atmosphere,” Brown said. “I hope — and this is something we’ve really focused on this week, is bringing a lot of energy with us — the team and the staff — and I hope the fans bring the same energy to the stadium on Saturday.”