MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The National Football League’s preseason is officially underway. All 32 NFL teams are practicing at training camp sites across the country. That means former Mountaineers are getting ready for the NFL season as well.

Nearly 20 West Virginia University products are participating in training camp drills.

Here is who’s practicing, and what teams they are suiting up with.

Yodny Cajuste, OT — New York Jets

Signed a one-year deal with the Jets in May

Rasul Douglas, CB — Green Bay Packers

Entering the second year of a three-year deal he signed with Green Bay last offseason

Tony Fields II, LB — Cleveland Browns

Entering the third year of his rookie deal with the Browns, who are practicing at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR — New York Giants

Signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in April

Mark Glowinski, OG — New York Giants

Entering the second year of a three-year deal he signed with New York last offseason

Will Grier, QB — Dallas Cowboys

Entering his third season with Dallas

Gary Jennings, WR — Carolina Panthers

Signed a one-year deal with Carolina in May following a successful minicamp appearance with the Panthers

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB — Pittsburgh Steelers

Signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in June; this will be the fourth team he has played for since being drafted out of WVU in 2016

David Long Jr., LB — Miami Dolphins

Agreed on a two-year contract with Miami this offseason, ending his four-year stint with the Tennessee Titans

Colton McKivitz, OT — San Fransisco 49ers

Signed a two-year contract extension with San Francisco in March; the deal will keep him with the 49ers through the 2024 season

Adam Pankey, OT — New York Jets

Entering his second season with New York and seventh in the NFL

Kenny Robinson, S — Pittsburgh Steelers

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, and first with Pittsburgh, after signing with the team in January

David Sills V, WR — New York Giants

Entering his fifth season with the Giants

Geno Smith, QB — Seattle Seahawks

Dante Stills, DT — Arizona Cardinals

Drafted by Arizona in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft

Rex Sunahara, LS — Pittsburgh Steelers

Beginning his second stint with Pittsburgh after signing with the Steelers in June

Trevon Wesco, TE — Tennessee Titans

Entering his fifth season in the NFL, and his first with Tennessee, after signing a one-year deal with the Titans in March

Kyzir White, LB — Arizona Cardinals

Signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Arizona in March, just one month after appearing in the Super Bowl with Philadelphia

Daryl Worley, CB — Baltimore Ravens