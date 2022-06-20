Looking back at the last time the Mountaineers debuted a new uniform in the Backyard Brawl

The WVU football program celebrated West Virginia Day with an unexpected announcement Monday.

West Virginia unveiled a brand new Nike Country Roads Uniform.

Dante Stills and company will wear the new uniform combo for the first time on September 1 when the Mountaineers open the 2022 college football season in Pittsburgh.

It’s the first new uniform for the West Virginia football team since the program refreshed all of its uniforms in 2019.

However, this will not be the first time that the Mountaineers unveil a new helmet-jersey-pants combo before playing the Panthers. They did so in one of the most recent matchups against Pittsburgh.

(Photo courtesy WVU Athletics.)

(Photo courtesy WVU Athletics)

(Photo courtesy WVU Athletics.)

(Photo courtesy WVU Athletics)

The last time

November 26, 2010. West Virginia travels to Pittsburgh for the 103rd playing of the Backyard Brawl.

On the backs of the Mountaineers is a new uniform that had never been worn before, and was a special tribute to the state of West Virginia. The set were white and grey Nike Pro Combat uniforms designed to honor the 29 lives lost earlier that year at the Upper Big Branch Mine.

With fresh, new uniforms on their shoulders, the Mountaineers rode into Heinz Field and forced four turnovers en route to a 35-10 win over the Panthers.

West Virginia wore the Nike Pro Combat uniforms twice that season: once in the win against Pitt, then later in the Champs Sports Bowl against NC State. The team never wore them again.

It’s worth noting that WVU’s “coal dust” uniform wasn’t the only new set on the field that day. Pittsburgh was also wearing its Nike Pro Combat uniform, as both programs were selected along with others from across the country to bring in a new era of uniforms with Nike.

This time

September 1, 2022. West Virginia will travel to Pittsburgh for the 105th playing of the Backyard Brawl.

It’s been 11 long years since the two bitter rivals squared off on the gridiron.

The Mountaineers have won each of the last three meetings, and 15 of the last 22, overall.

West Virginia will play this contest in new Country Roads uniforms.

According to a statement from WVU Athletics, they will only be worn in this year’s edition of the Backyard Brawl.