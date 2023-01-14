MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sophomore Cassandra Williamson set a new program record in the 600-meter sprint with a time of 1:32.02 at the Nittany Lion Challenge hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track.

The record was previously held by Keri Bland. She set the 600-meter record with a time of 1:33.32 in 2010.

“This is the first time in a decade that we have opened up our season on the road,” coach Sean Cleary said. “While it’s a little earlier than in the past, we still came home with a few victories, a few indoor best performances and a few lifetime best performances.”

Junior Mikenna Vanderheyden crossed the finish line first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.80. Her time is good enough for her indoor personal best. Vanderheyden earned her previous 800-meter personal best in 2020 at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational with a time of 2:15.22.

Redshirt senior Hayley Jackson earned second for the Mountaineers in the 1,000-meter run. Jackson crossed the finish line at 2:48.26, and her performance is good enough for her lifetime best.

Senior Sada Wright also took home second-place for West Virginia in weight throw, registering a distance of 16.84 meters. Saturday marked Wright’s fifth-longest weight throw distance in her career.

Senior Tessa Constantine claimed first in her heat in the 200-meter sprint. The Sydney, Australia, native crossed the finish line at 25.82.

“Each week, we will add more team members to the travel party,” Cleary said. “We should be in full strength in a few weeks.”

The Mountaineers continue the campaign at the Youngstown Invitational in Youngstown, Ohio, on Friday, Jan. 20. Live Stats will be available at WVUsports.com.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.