Winston Wright, Josh Chandler-Semedo break down Maryland loss

(iSeeCars) - Used car prices are up and inventory is down in the wake of the microchip shortage. Broadening your search radius is a smart way to help you find the car you want at a reasonable price in today’s market. As a result, buying a car out of state might be your best option to save money. And given that car prices vary geographically, you may find yourself wanting to cross state lines even when the car-buying landscape starts to stabilize.

How do you buy a car out of state, and is it worth the hassle? We have the important answers to help you navigate the process of purchasing a car in a different state from a dealer or private seller.