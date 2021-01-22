With cloud of uncertanity, No. 14 WVU men’s hoops makes return to the court with road trip to Kansas State

It will have been two weeks since West Virginia men’s basketball competed on the hardwood, but they are set to tip off once again on Saturday at Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas. The contest is slated to begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

A lot has happened since the 14th-ranked Mountaineers had to take a break — but even looking forward, there are a lot of unknowns surrounding tomorrow’s game. Who will suit up? How will the team look? To these questions, Coach Bob Huggins doesn’t yet have an answer.

“I mean in 43 years of being in this business, this is uncharted waters,” he said.

Huggins implied that at least eight student-athletes were unavailable due to COVID-19 and contact tracing, making preparations for this contest difficult. Those that were around “got a lot of shots in,” while elsewhere they relied on film to get ready.

The Mountaineers’ upcoming opponent is a young Kansas State squad that has struggled to compete within the conference so far this season, notching its only Big 12 win against still-winless Iowa State back in December. That doesn’t mean they won’t be a challenge, however.

“I think they’ve got the best young group in our league,” he said. “Their freshmen are talented. They’ve got a couple of veteran guys, I think they get better and better with each game they play.”

As a whole, the Wildcats have struggled on both ends of the floor as they sit last in scoring offense and margin and second-to-last in scoring defense. As Huggins noted, however, they are led by a solid veteran in Mike McGuirl, who paces the team in scoring at 11.7 points per game, with young players like DaJuan Gordon and Nijel Pack helping out with double-digit scoring clips as well.

Huggins hopes that center Derek Culver will have healed up by tip-off. It may not have looked like it as he put up a pair of double-doubles in the games before the stoppage, but the coach said he couldn’t even bend over during that span due to the physicality he faces each game.

“He spent the week before our last game in a doctor’s office,” Huggins said. We were trying to get him to where he could bend over. He came back and gave us a great effort for a guy that was as beat up as he was, hopefully he’s healed up now.”

The Mountaineers and the Wildcats get started at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.