Joe Mazzulla is getting his first shot at coaching in the NBA.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the former WVU star will be named the interim head coach of the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 season. Mazzulla takes over for Ime Udoka, who is suspended by the franchise for the entire campaign.

Udoka has been disciplined for “a violation of team policies,” which Wojnarowski reported was an intimate relationship with a team staff member. Boston said in a press release that the suspension is effective immediately and his future with the franchise will be decided at a later date.

Mazzulla joined the Celtics in 2019 as an assistant coach under Brad Stevens. He remained on Boston’s bench when Udoka was named the head coach in 2021.

Mazzulla’s first head coaching job was at the Division II level when he led Fairmont State for two seasons. He also led the Celtics in the 2021 NBA Summer League, leading them to the league championship game.

The Rhode Island native’s name was tossed around as a possible interim coach almost immediately when reports of Udoka’s suspension began to surface on Thursday morning.