Wolf, Bergert ink deals with Padres

Jackson Wolf and Ryan Bergert have reportedly traded in their Old Gold and Blue for brown and gold.

The former West Virginia hurlers have officially signed deals with the San Diego Padres organization after their selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, according to MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo. The duo are part of a number of draft signings made by the Padres this week.

The lefty Wolf was the first Mountaineer off the board in this year’s draft as a fourth round selection by the Padres. He joins the team after signing for a reported $300,000 as the 129th overall pick, although the allotted value for that pick is $438,700.

Wolf was honored as an All-Big 12 Second Team pitcher after the 2021 season, earning a conference nod for the first time in his career. He tossed a team-high 89 innings, compiling a 6-5 record with a 3.03 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. With 104 strikeouts, he retired more batters than he allowed base runners in his junior season.

4th-rd @MLBDraft pick Jackson Wolf signs w/@Padres for $300K (pick 129 value = $438.7K). SR LHP has avg stuff, but 3-pitch mix w/FB, SL, CH. Mixes pitches well, throws K's. Stuff ticks up in pen? #Padres #MLBDraft — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) July 20, 2021

Former WVU righty Ryan Bergert. (WVU Athletics)

Bergert, a sixth round selection, inked his deal for $500,000 — nearly twice as much as the $251,100 allotted for the 190th pick. The Canton, Ohio native missed the 2021 season, but still racked up four wins and one loss in 21 appearances at WVU. His junior season was highly-anticipated after making four starts in his truncated 2020 sophomore year.

6th-rd @MLBDraft pick Ryan Bergert signs w/@Padres for $500K (pick 190 value = $251.1K). Missed '21 season for @WVUBaseball b/c of injury, but has 4-pitch mix, up to 95 mph w/avg secondary stuff when healthy. #MLBDraft #Padres — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) July 20, 2021

Wolf and Bergert are the second and third Mountaineers to sign professional deals after catcher Paul McIntosh signed a contract with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent. They were the first two WVU players selected in the MLB Draft, preceding fellow pitchers Madison Jeffrey and Adam Tulloch, both of whom were selected by the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers