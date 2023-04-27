Jackson Wolf fires a pitch against Miami (OH) at Monongalia County Ballpark on May 14, 2021. (Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former Mountaineer ace Jackson Wolf had a record outing on Wednesday night.

As the starting pitcher for the San Antonio Missions, the double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, Wolf reached double-digit strikeouts in the 10-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

He fanned 10 batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Seven of them came through the first three innings.

With that performance, Wolf became the first Missions hurler to record 10 strikeouts in a single game since 2019.

The Gahanna, Ohio, native has made four appearances with San Antonio in 2023. In 15.2 innings pitched, he’s allowed 13 hits and eight earned to go along with 26 total strikeouts. He’s 2-2 on the young season.

This is the first time Wolf has hit double-figure Ks this season, but he accomplished the feat twice in 2022.

In his final season as a Mountaineers, he put together three consecutive performances with 10 or more strikeouts, including back-to-back games with a career-high 11.

Wolf was drafted by the Padres in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.