Wolf’s quality start and a baserunning clinic lift WVU over Kennesaw State

Mountaineer righty Jackson Wolf earned his first win of the season as he led 23rd-ranked West Virginia to defeat Kennesaw State 13-3 on Friday to open the CCU Baseball Tournament at Coastal Carolina.

The preseason All-American notched his first quality start of the season as he went seven innings and allowed no runs on just four hits while striking out four Owl batters. This was a solid bounce-back after a shaky start to the season against Georgia State.

He got some help early from the West Virginia offense when leadoff right fielder Austin Davis reached base on an error, then proceeded to steal second and third. Catcher Vince Ippoliti sent him home with an RBI ground out to put the Mountaineers on the board.

Davis led a WVU baserunning clinic throughout the game as the Mountaineers stole six bases throughout the game — three of which were stolen by the junior.

KSU starter Luke Torbert had a rough outing, taking the loss after 4.0 innings and allowing 9 runs (five earned). WVU center fielder Victor Scott gave him an especially hard time, going 3-for-4 with a double. Scott later added a home run in the fifth inning, and finished the game with 2 RBIs.

Two other Mountaineers homered in the contest — Matt McCormick went yard on Torbert in the the third, followed by Kevin Brophy in the seventh on reliever Greg Vailes. Brophy later capped off the Mountaineers’ scoring with an RBI double, sending home Scott and pinch hitter Braden Barry.

Vailes finished the last four innings for Kennesaw State and allowed four hits and five runs — four of which were earned. WVU used two relievers who each contributed an inning. Daniel Ouderkirk took over for Wolf in the eighth and allowed a pair of runs and struck a batter out, then Tim Wynia closed out the ninth with two strikeouts and a home run allowed.

WVU’s win bumps it to 3-2 on the season as it starts the CCU Baseball Tournament with a victory. The Mountaineers next face the event’s hosts, Coastal Carolina, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. That contest will be shown on ESPN+.