MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One mini-package and single-game tickets for the 2023-24 WVU women’s basketball season are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, and 90 minutes prior to tipoff on game days.

Single-game tickets are $8 each for general admission, $10 each for reserved seats, $12 for court level seats and $5 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance at WVUGAME.com. At the WVU Coliseum ticket window, tickets will be $10 for adult general admission, $12 for all reserved seats, $15 for court level season and $5 for youth, senior and group general admission. The discounted online pricing will be available until tipoff of the game.

The ‘Pick Your Own” mini-package will allow fans the option to pick two week-day Big 12 games and two weekend Big-12 games for just $24. All tickets for this plan will be General Admission tickets allowing fans to sit in lower level sections 101-128. Mini-package plans are only available online at wvugame.com.

West Virginia officially opens its 2023-24 season on Tuesday, Nov. 7, when the Mountaineers play host to Loyola Maryland at the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Greyhounds is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.