On April 5, Mark Kellogg was introduced as the seventh head coach of WVU women’s basketball.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season Monday.

This year’s nonconference slate features seven home contests as well as four games on the road, including three neutral site contests at the San Juan Shootout in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Our team has been working hard on and off the court throughout the summer to prepare for this season,” WVU coach Mark Kellogg said. “We are excited to bolster an out-of-conference schedule that will allow us to compete in front of our fans inside the WVU Coliseum seven times.

“We have worked hard to finalize our slate of contests that will best prepare us for Big 12 play later in the season. We are looking forward to playing some regional rivals in Pittsburgh and Penn State and this entire non-conference schedule will allow us to grow and mature as a team.”

The Mountaineers officially open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 7, when the team welcomes Loyola Maryland to Morgantown. The Greyhounds, who are coming off a 10-21 campaign in 2022-23 will tip off West Virginia’s first game under Kellogg.

That weekend the Mountaineers renew their rivalry with Pitt, hitting the road for a Saturday, Nov. 11, matchup at the Peterson Events Center. WVU and Pitt have met 47 times with the Mountaineers holding a 28-19 advantage in the series.

Following a matchup at home against Youngstown State on Sunday, Nov. 19, the Mountaineers travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, from Nov. 23-25, for three contests at the 2023 San Juan Shootout.

WVU opens the event on Thursday, Nov. 23, against George Washington at 1:30 p.m. before returning to action on Friday, Nov. 24, for an 11 a.m. matchup with Charlotte. West Virginia wraps up tournament play on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. against Southern Illinois.

West Virginia returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Dec. 2, to play host to St. Bonaventure, which begins a five-game homestand for the Mountaineers that wraps up nonconference action.

WVU then welcomes Penn State to Morgantown on Monday, Dec. 4, before taking on Delaware State on Sunday, Dec. 10. Following a week break, the Mountaineer return to the floor on Monday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. against Wright State. WVU closes out the first half of the season on Thursday, Dec. 21, against Niagara at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers return four of five starters from a season ago, on a team that produced a 19-12 overall record and a birth in the NCAA Tournament. The team is made up of six returners and six newcomers, highlighted by junior JJ Quinerly who was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and an all-conference defensive team member last season.

A full list of game times, television coverage and ticket information for WVU’s 2023-24 nonconference matchups will be released at a later date.

Season ticket holders from the 2022-23 season are now able to renew their season tickets for the upcoming 2023-24 season online at WVUGAME.com until the Friday, Sept. 15, deadline.