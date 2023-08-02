MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball season ticket holders can now renew their season tickets for the upcoming 2023-24 season online at WVUGAME.com.

The priority renewal deadline is Friday, Sept. 15, and ticket renewal statements for the 2023-24 WVU women’s basketball home campaign will be mailed to current season ticket holders in the coming days. Additionally, fans who placed a deposit on new season tickets will receive a statement in the mail with the remaining balance due for their season ticket purchase.

At home in Big 12 conference play the Mountaineers are set to face Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech.

Fans who have not previously renewed their tickets online also will receive instructions in the mail. Those who have previously renewed their tickets online can log in to their account using the email address and password they used to create their online account.

New season ticket deposits for $20 are also now on sale to the general public online, by phone, and at the Mountaineer Ticket Office in the WVU Coliseum. Season tickets for padded lower-level seating in sections C1-C6, and C12 cost $85, $65 for reserved lower-level seating (sections 105-109) and $50 for general admission. To order 2023-24 women’s basketball season tickets, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME.

All 2023-24 women’s basketball season ticket holders will receive a reserved parking pass for all Big 12 weekend home games.