Women’s basketball’s Gondrezick, Niblack earn preseason Big 12 honors

Two leaders on the West Virginia women’s basketball team have gotten some recognition from the Big 12 Conference ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Senior guard Kysre Gondrezick and junior forward Kari Niblack both earned Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention nods ahead of this season. These awards come on the heels of their 2019-20 campaign, in which they both earned honorable mentions from the Big 12.

Niblack is no stranger to conference honors. She was named the 2019 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year after helping the Mountaineers to a 22-11 record and a run in the WNIT Championship. Last season, 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. She is currently ranked eighth in program history with 101 career blocks.

Gondrezick joined West Virginia in 2018 after transferring from Michigan. She led the Mountaineers with 15.3 points per game, while adding 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals.