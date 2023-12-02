MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball defeated St. Bonaventure, 90-50, to claim its seventh straight win to open the season on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The mark by coach Mark Kellogg is the best to begin a coaching tenure in program history.

The season-opening win streak also marks just the sixth time in program history that WVU has won its first seven games to begin a season.

Four Mountaineers finished the afternoon in double figures, marking the second time this season four have finished with 10-plus points in a game. Junior guard JJ Quinerly led the way for WVU with 21 points. It is the third time this season and 10th time in her career she has scored over 20 points.

Sophomore guard Jordan Harrison scored 14 points while adding a team-leading eight assists, four rebounds and four steals. Fifth-year senior Jayla Hemingway and junior guard Tirzah Moore both produced season-highs with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Hemingway also added four rebounds.

Redshirt junior guard Kyah Watson chipped in with nine points and a season-high four steals.

The Mountaineers’ defense shined in the win, forcing 31 St. Bonaventure turnovers that resulted in 38 points. The constant pressure worked as WVU committed just 13 fouls with the Bonnies connecting on just 1-of-4 foul shots. The Mountaineers on the other hand made their way to the charity stripe 28 times, making 20, to hit 71.4% of its attempts.

The mark from the charity stripe is a season high as WVU’s 55.4% from the field is the second time this season WVU has shot over 50% from the floor.

West Virginia started slow, trailing SBU 10-8 over the opening three minutes. With the help of 10 Quinerly points in the opening quarter, WVU managed 27 in the opening frame, matching the second-most points in a quarter this season. The Mountaineers used a 14-2 run in the middle of the quarter to pull away for good in the contest. The Bonnies committed three turnovers and were 0-of-3 from the floor during the span.

WVU controlled the paint in the second quarter, outscoring SBU 14-4 from the high percentage area. The effort gave WVU an 18-point, 45-27, lead at halftime.

West Virginia outscored St. Bonaventure 45-23 in the second half and limited the Bonnies to a seven-point fourth quarter. SBU committed 16 turnovers in the half as the WVU bench came to life, outscoring the Bonnies 20-6.

Also of note, Quinerly made her 50th career start for the Mountaineers. The result is the second time this season WVU has reached the 90 point mark.

West Virginia is back in action on Monday, Dec. 4, against Penn State. Tipoff against the Lady Lions is set for 6 p.m. ET, from the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

The contest will serve as Monday Night Mania(cs).