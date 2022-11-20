WVU senior DB Charles Woods meets with the media during the 2022 Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, TX (PHOTO: Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2022 football season hasn’t been easy for Charles Woods, who announced that he will leave the program on Saturday. The departing WVU cornerback opened up about those struggles in a tweet on Sunday.

Woods suffered an injury in the first quarter of the season against Pitt that sidelined him for much of the campaign. He underwent surgery, which put his status for the rest of the season in question.

“Unfortunately, I was sidelined early this year with a significant injury and honestly never was supposed to play this season after that play,” Woods said. “Dr. [Norman] Waldrop and WVU Athletic Team, I can’t thank you enough for working with me and allowing me an opportunity to play football this season.”

Woods returned for three more games this season but hasn’t seen the field since WVU’s matchup with Iowa State on Nov. 5. He will likely receive a medical redshirt for this season as he appeared in four or fewer contests.

The senior cornerback spoke about his troubles fighting through injuries.

“West Virginia family, these last few months have been very difficult mentally,” Woods said. “I struggled to make a decision to stay or leave but ultimately it’s best for my career and mental for a fresh start.”

Woods added that he will graduate from WVU this semester and plans to play one more season of college football at another program.

Woods wished his teammates well in the tweet, calling WVU’s players a “special group” and added that he wished that he could have finished the season with the team. Some things, he said, are “out of my control.”

He also thanked strength coach Mike Joseph — “truly best in the business — and the WVU staff for the opportunity to play for the Mountaineers. Woods did not specifically mention any other coaches, including Neal Brown, in the tweet.

Brown commented on Woods’s departure after the game.

“Charles Woods, they said he put something on social media,” Brown said. “I’ve seen him like twice in two weeks. I try to protect these guys, but he shut it down.”