Two years ago, Hudson Clement led Martinsburg to the Class AAA State Championship game. He cemented his name in WVSSAC history as he set a Super Six record with eight touchdowns in the 62-21 victory over Huntington.

In that championship game, Clement scored in just about every way possible: four receiving touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and one passing score. He finished his senior season with 88 receptions for 1,711 yards and 23 touchdowns and was named the 2021-22 Gatorade West Virginia Football Player of the Year.

A few months later, he announced his commitment to WVU football as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

Clement is now entering his second season as a Mountaineer and is one of 19 West Virginia natives on the roster. He redshirted last year and was named the team’s scout player of the week for the Oklahoma State game.

According to receivers coach Bilal Marshall, the rotation is anything but set in stone. He said up to nine players could get their opportunity this fall and that includes Clement.

“He’s made significant strides from spring to summer to now. I think a lot of people can second that. He’s extremely athletic. He plays hard. There is a role on this team for him,” Marshall said. “He’s going to continue to grow and by the time he is an older guy, I wouldn’t be surprised if he is the guy, you know.”

Marshall added that Clement always brings energy and plays hard, adding that is the type of player he wants representing WVU on Saturdays.

The redshirt freshman pass catcher has his next opportunity to impress Marshall and the coaching staff on Saturday night as the Mountaineers participate in their second scrimmage of fall camp.