One of Morgantown’s own is officially a WVU football scholarship athlete.

Neal Brown said after the 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday that wide receiver Preston Fox has earned a scholarship. Fox, a redshirt sophomore, was one of the top performers in the spring game, leading the game in receiving yards.

Fox caught five passes for 117 yards for the victorious Gold squad, including a 50-yard grab that topped the day. He had received high praise from his coaching staff throughout the spring and seemed to live up to the expectations in front of the crowd.

The walk-on from the 2020 class played in five games during his redshirt freshman season in 2021, earning a start against Long Island in week two in which he caught one pass for eight yards. Fox was also used extensively on special teams throughout the season.