Wrestler Peyton Hall enters national rankings

Freshman Peyton Hall of the West Virginia University wrestling team enters the national rankings for the first time in his collegiate career, as announced by several publications on Wednesday.

Hall (165) joins redshirt juniors Noah Adams (197) and Killian Cardinale (125) and junior Caleb Rea (141) in this week’s polls.

Following a 3-0 record at the Mountaineer Quad on Jan. 10 to open the season, Hall appears at No. 24 according to FloWrestling and is ranked No. 30 via The Open Mat at 165 pounds. The Chester, West Virginia, native posted a decision and two major decisions in his collegiate debut, most notably claiming a 9-0 victory over No. 22 Colt Yinger of Ohio. Hall finished the weekend with 10 takedowns and a pair of reversals.

Adams, who also posted a 3-0 record to start the season, maintains his No. 1 ranking at 197 pounds by Intermat, FloWrestling and The Open Mat. The Coal City, West Virginia, native picked up an 11-5 victory over Kent State’s Colin McCracken before he walked away with a win by forfeit against Ohio. He then capped the day with a 7-4 decision over Virginia Tech’s Andy Smith. With a trio of season-opening wins, Adams extended his win streak to 35 – which dates back to Nov. 3, 2019.

Cardinale comes in at No. 15 according to The Open Mat and ranks No. 17 in both FloWrestling’s and Intermat’s latest poll. The Bristow, Virginia, native returns to the mat this weekend after earning a victory over Ohio last weekend.

Despite not competing in the Mountaineers’ season-opening weekend, junior Caleb Rea remains in the national rankings at 141 pounds, checking in at No. 22 in The Open Mat’s latest top-33 poll.

As a team, West Virginia ranks as high as No. 20 in the latest tournament top-25 poll by The Open Mat. Tournament rankings are associated with individual wrestler’s rankings and predicts how teams could finish at the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled for March 18-20, in St. Louis, Missouri.

West Virginia (2-1) welcomes Bucknell and No. 19 Oklahoma (0-1) to Morgantown for a tri-meet on Sunday, Jan. 17, beginning with a dual against the Bison at 2 p.m. ET. Bucknell and Oklahoma will take the mat for the second match of the day before the Mountaineers meet the Sooners for their first Big 12 contest of the season.

Due to safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic, only essential game operations personnel and families of the wrestlers and wrestling staff will be admitted into the arena.

