WSOC’s Brewster garners Academic All-America Honors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America Third Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

The honor is the first of Brewster’s career. Additionally, she becomes the Mountaineers’ 10th Academic All-American in program history and earned the squad’s 14th overall Academic All-America honor. The North Canton, Ohio, native is WVU’s first Academic All-American for women’s soccer since Bianca St. Georges earned three consecutive honors from 2016-18, including being named the 2018 Women’s Soccer Academic All-American of the Year.

“I am so happy for Jordan and glad to see her recognized for her hard work on and off the field,” Mountaineer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “She continues to excel in every aspect, and I am proud to watch her work her craft athletically and academically.”

Brewster started all 14 games and tallied 1,300 minutes played for the Mountaineers in 2020-21. The co-captain logged four points (1 G, 2 A) on five shots and anchored the WVU back line, which tallied three clean sheets on the year. WVU conceded just 5.3 shots per game between the fall and spring campaigns.

Brewster, the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Teamer, has been named an All-America Second Team selection by the United Soccer Coaches and appeared on TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Best XI Second Team this season. Additionally, she was featured on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List prior to the club’s spring slate.

In all, Brewster has started in all 59 matches of her career, logging 5,382 total minutes. She has tallied four career goals and eight assists for 16 total points. This year, she helped the Mountaineers to their 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament, as well as the squad’s 21st straight 10-win season. WVU finished 10-3-1 on the year, including 7-2 in Big 12 Conference action.

In the classroom, Brewster has maintained a 3.58 cumulative grade point average (GPA) while majoring in business and economics. She is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First-Team honoree and has appeared on the Big 12 Commissioner’s and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Rolls, as well as the Dean’s List during her time at West Virginia.