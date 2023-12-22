MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2024 spring schedule for the WVU tennis team.

“We are excited to get the spring 2024 season underway in January,” head coach Miha Lisac said. “Our team is preparing to take further steps this spring and build off the program’s successes from last year.”

The 2024 spring slate will begin on Jan. 20, as the Mountaineers play host to Duquesne and Morgan State. West Virginia will hit the road the following week to face Marshall on Jan. 27, and Virginia Tech on Jan. 28.

The Mountaineers return for a homestand that will last Feb. 2-March 3. In that span, West Virginia will face Indiana (Feb. 2), VCU (Feb. 3), Cleveland State and Radford (Feb. 10), Toledo (Feb. 16), William & Mary (Feb. 18), Navy and Mount Saint Mary’s (Md.) (Feb. 24).

WVU begins Big 12 Conference play against TCU on March 1, and Baylor on March 3.

West Virginia faces Texas on March 8, and Oklahoma on March 10, for its first road conference matches of the season. The Mountaineers return home to play host to Cincinnati (March 15), Houston (March 22) and UCF (March 24). Following the three-match homestand, WVU is on the road to face Oklahoma State (March 28) and Kansas State (March 30).

The Mountaineers play host to Kansas on April 5, and Iowa State on April 7, for the final home matches of the 2024 spring season. The spring slate concludes as West Virginia faces Texas Tech on April 11, in Lubbock, Texas, and BYU on April 13, in Provo, Utah.

The Big 12 Championships are scheduled for April 17-20, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.