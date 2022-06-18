MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Randy Mazey added another arm from the transfer portal on Saturday. Blaine Traxel announced his commitment to the WVU baseball program on Twitter.

Traxel, a right-hander from Burbank, California, played the past four seasons at California State University, Northridge. He was the Matador’s Friday starter this past season and posted two complete games through 14 starts. He also made five appearances out of the bullpen.

He became the first CSUN player in 19 seasons to reach 105 innings pitched in a single season. That number was good for No. 1 in the Big West. He also ranked fifth in the league in strikeouts with 86, sixth in ERA (3.00) and seventh in wins.

Over his four-year career at CSUN, he fanned 214 total batters through 270.1 innings. He started 30 of the 75 career games he played.

Traxel becomes the second arm the Mountaineers picked up from the portal this week. Former Tulane freshman pitcher Grant Siegel announced his commitment to the program on Thursday.