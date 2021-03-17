WVU volleyball adds match at Delaware

The West Virginia University volleyball team faces Delaware on Friday, March 19, in Newark, Delaware. First serve is set for 5 p.m. ET inside the Bob Carpenter Center.

The Mountaineers had an opening on their schedule after George Washington was unable to play on March 17 due to COVID-19 protocols within the Colonial program.

West Virginia (8-9, 8-8 Big 12) opened its spring season with a 3-1 loss at No. 21 Western Kentucky on March 12, at the E.A. Diddle Arena, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Delaware is 2-5 this season following a series split at Northeastern on March 13-14.

The two teams last met on Aug. 30, 2019, when WVU claimed a 3-1 win at UD in its 2019 season opener. The Blue Hens are 4-3 all-time against the Mountaineers.

