Country Roads Trust founder and WVU alum Ken Kendrick will have a large stake in this year’s World Series as the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Texas Rangers in this year’s Fall Classic.

Kendrick is the principal owner of the Diamondbacks. He received control over the organization in 2002 through a second investment after being part of the team’s initial ownership group upon the club’s birth by expansion in 1995. He was also named managing general partner in 2004.

Last year, he partnered with fellow WVU alum and entrepreneur Oliver Luck to form the Country Roads Trust, a name, image and likeness collective that supports WVU student-athletes.

A native of Princeton, West Virginia, he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1965.