WVU alumna Isabella Sibley signs with Crystal Palace FC

West Virginia midfielder Isabella Sibley pushes the ball forward against Buffalo at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Aug. 19, 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

Add another WVU women’s soccer to the list of overseas pros.

Crystal Palace FC announced that the club signed former Mountaineer midfielder Isabella Sibley on Sunday. Sibley becomes the 12th WVU alumna currently on a professional club and the second to sign for an English club as she returns to her home country.

Sibley, a native of Uxbridge, England, will play near her home town as Crystal Palace play their matches at Hayes Lane in Bromley. Both Uxbridge and Bromley are towns in Greater London.

Crystal Palace compete in the FA Women’s Championship, the second division of English soccer. Sibley joins former teammate Rylee Foster, who plays goalkeeper for Liverpool FC, in the league. Ironically, Foster’s Liverpool played Crystal Palace shortly after the announcement of Sibley’s signing. The first-place Liverpool squad defeated fifth-place Crystal Palace 4-0.

Sibley had a career-high five goals as a senior in 2021, and led WVU with 13 points as she made 14 starts in 20 appearances. She tallied 11 goals and seven assists in 66 games for WVU over four seasons.