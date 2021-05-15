WVU alumnae Holmes, Gondrezick tip off 2021 WNBA regular season

The 25th WNBA season has officially begun, and two former Mountaineer hoopers have started on their quest for a championship.

Kyrse Gondrezick made her official debut as the No. 4 overall pick for the Indiana Fever, logging 12 minutes in her squad’s 90-87 loss to the New York Liberty. She scored five points in the contest, along with a rebound and an assist.

A lethal shooter at West Virginia, Gondrezick even showed that her style of play can translate quite well to the pro game with a three-pointer in the second quarter.

No. 4 pick Kysre Gondrezick adjusting just fine to the League 😤



(via @IndianaFever)pic.twitter.com/ksdKxbw6uf — FanSided (@FanSided) May 14, 2021

Gondrezick even had a special fan in the stands at the Barclays Center — her former head coach, Mike Carey.

Happy I can be here tonight at the Barclays Center with my granddaughters & family supporting @KysreRae & @IndianaFever in their season opener. Excited to celebrate the 25th season of the @WNBA starting tonight! #HailWV pic.twitter.com/e0IAzKlp1v — Mike Carey (@CoachMikeCarey) May 15, 2021

Out in Los Angeles, forward Bria Holmes made her first appearance for the Sparks after joining the squad as a free agent in February. Holmes played 14 minutes in LA’s 94-71 loss to the Dallas Wings, going 0-for-5 from the field but adding two points from the charity stripe. She also chipped in two steals and two assists.

Holmes, also a Mike Carey product, went pro out of WVU in 2016 as the 11th overall selection by the Atlanta Dream. She spent two seasons in Atlanta before getting traded to the Connecticut Sun, where she made an appearance in the 2019 WNBA finals against the eventual champion Washington Mystics.

For her WNBA career, the forward averages 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Gondrezick got her first taste of pro basketball in the preseason when the Fever squared off against the Chicago Sky, scoring her first bucket on a fast break layup.