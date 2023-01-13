MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of WVU’s transfer wide receivers has officially signed for the team.

Neal Brown announced Friday that Ja’Shaun Poke signed a grant-in-aid to join the Mountaineers. He has two years to complete his one remaining year of eligibility.

Poke, a 5-foot-10 wide receiver from Kent State, played four seasons for the Golden Flashes. He appeared in 36 games, amassing 1,033 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 81 receptions. He also handled special teams responsibilities, returning 44 kickoffs at an average of 25.2 yards per return.

Poke is WVU’s second addition to come from Kent State after cornerback Montre Miller signed his grant-in-aid on Friday morning. Both former Golden Flashes announced their commitment to WVU at the start of the transfer portal window.

West Virginia has received a string of grant-in-aids on Friday. In addition to Miller’s and Poke’s, the Mountaineers have also inked tight end Kole Taylor from LSU and kicker Michael Hayes from Georgia State.

WVU also awaits the grant-in-aid signing from Devin Carter, a fifth-year wide receiver from NC State who committed to the Mountaineers on Wednesday.