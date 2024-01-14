MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown and the West Virginia University football team officially announced the addition of offensive lineman Xavier Bausley on Sunday. Bausley (6-2, 315 pounds) has signed his grant-in-aid with WVU after transferring from Jacksonville State.

Bausley earned Freshman All-American honors with Jacksonville State, a program led by former WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez. Bausley was also named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team and the Pro Football Focus All-CUSA Team.

The Dunbar, West Virginia native started 11 games at right tackle for the Gamecocks, and figures to be a prime candidate to replace fellow Mountain State native Doug Nester in that starting role for WVU next season.

Bausley was a two-time AAA All-State Second Team honoree during his time at South Charleston High School.

Bausely comes to WVU entering his redshirt sophomore season and with three years of eligibility remaining. He announced his decision to transfer to West Virginia on Jan. 7.