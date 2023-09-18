Offensive linemen Zach Frazier (left) and Brandon Yates (right) during the Backyard Brawl in Morgantown Saturday. (Photo: Nick Farrell)

Mountaineers Brawl their way to 17-6 victory over Pitt – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia's win in the Backyard Brawl wasn't exactly pretty, but it was definitely gritty. It was that grit that led to a 17-6 victory over the Panthers in the first showdown between the two teams in Morgantown since 2011.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football head coach Neal Brown announced the team’s players of the week from the 17-6 Backyard Brawl victory over Pitt Saturday.

These are the awards:

Offensive lineman: C Zach Frazier

Defensive Player — CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Special Teams — CB Malachi Ruffin

Offensive — RB CJ Donaldson

Blue Collar — DL Fatorma Mulbah, RT Doug Nester

Scout Team — OL Charlie Katarincic (offensive), DL Corey McIntyre Jr. (defensive), fullback Collin McBee (special teams)