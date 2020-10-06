WVU announces weekly award winners following victory vs. Baylor

After West Virginia’s second win of the season, Neal Brown announced the team’s weekly award winners.

Running back Leddie Brown, who scored the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime of the 27-21 win vs. Baylor, is the team’s offensive player of the week. He’s the first Mountaineer this season to earn a weekly award multiple times.

“For the third-straight game, he has really shown what kind of player he is and how much he’s improved,” Brown said.

On the offensive line, redshirt senior Chase Behrndt was named the team’s lineman of the week. Brown said he was the highest-graded lineman in the win, narrowly edging out fellow starter Mike Brown.

West Virginia’s defensive player of the week is Josh Chandler-Semedo, who tied for second on the roster in tackles against the Bears with nine.

“He played his best game that he’s played here,” Brown said.

Brown added that WVU could have given its defensive player of the week award to Darius Stills, the Big 12’s co-defensive player of the week, or Tony Fields, who led WVU in total tackles, but the head coach decided to give the award to Chandler-Semedo after Stills and Fields earned national recognition.

Exree Loe, who recorded six total tackles, was the team’s special teams player of the week. Loe was voted by his teammates as West Virginia’s special teams captain for the game.

“Well deserved,” Brown said. “Proud of him, been a really solid player on defense, but this is his third year now where he’s been a really excellent special teams player.”

More weekly award winners:



Blue Collar: Mike O’Laughlin

Scout Spec Teams: Devell Washington

Scout Def: Scottie Young (sitting out due to transfer)

Scout Off: Matt Cavallaro

Juice Award: Split between four freshmen — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) October 6, 2020

Tight end Mike O’Laughlin earned the nod for the blue collar award. His contributions included a big catch on a fourth down in the first overtime period.

Quarterback Matt Cavallaro was the scout team’s offensive player of the week, Scottie Young was the scout defensive player of the week and Devell Washington was the scout special teams player of the week.

Four players split the team’s juice award: Eddie Watkins Jr., Sam Brown, Jordan White and Charles Finley. That award is given to players who bring the most energy on the sideline.

WVU issues weekly team awards after each victory.