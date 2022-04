West Virginia baseball’s first road trip to Lubbock has been pushed back a day due to inclement weather.

The Mountaineers’ three-game series with No. 9 Texas Tech will now begin with a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. ET. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Both games will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, as will the series finale on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

