WVU baseball adds third clash with Marshall

The biggest rivalry in the Mountain State is getting renewed for a tie-breaking finale.

West Virginia baseball announced on Wednesday that they have added another matchup with in-state rival Marshall on May 11, filling one of the vacant non-conference slots in its 2021 schedule. First pitch in the matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Monongalia County Ballpark.

This is the third meeting between the two ballclubs in a season series that is even at one apiece. The first meeting took place at Marshall’s Kennedy Center YMCA on March 23, with the Thundering Herd taking a 7-1 victory over the Mountaineers.

They clashed again just over three weeks later on April 14, when the Mountaineers got their revenge at Monongalia County Ballpark, 9-3.

This meeting adds to the all-time series between West Virginia and Marshall, which is led by the Mountaineers, 49-25.