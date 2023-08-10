JJ Wetherholt (27, middle) chats with first base coach Jacob Garcia (29, right) after a base hit. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

Garcia to lead recruiting efforts during the Mazey-Sabins transition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The WVU baseball staff continues to shift around, and former volunteer assistant Jacob Garcia is now receiving a promotion.

WVU announced Thursday that Garcia received a promotion to assistant coach/recruiting coordinator of WVU baseball.

Garcia joined Randy Mazey’s staff in 2019 as a volunteer assistant. In addition to acting as first base coach and coaching pitchers and catchers, he also oversaw the implementation of technology and data while orchestrating camp functions.

He played college ball at Northern Colorado before spending a year as a graduate assistant at the University of Washington.

Following the departure of assistant coach Mark Ginther, WVU recently hired former Air Force assistant Jimmy Roesinger to Mazey’s staff.

Mazey is entering his final year as head coach for the WVU baseball program. He announced this summer that he will step aside into a senior advisor role following the 2024 season. Current assistant Steve Sabins will take over as head coach in succession of Mazey.