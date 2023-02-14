The upcoming 2023 West Virginia baseball season will feature 23 home games and eight road games broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. In total, ESPN+ will carry 41 West Virginia baseball broadcasts this season, home and away, as well as a nationally broadcast game on ESPNU.



Big 12 Now on ESPN+ is accessible to subscribers through the ESPN+ tab of the latest version of the ESPN app, on the web, iPhone, iPad, AppleTV (Generation 3 & 4), Android Handset, Roku, Chromecast, FireTV, Xbox, Playstation, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs (Tizen). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year or can be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month. Cancel anytime.

The highlight of the 2023 broadcast schedule comes on Sunday, April 9, when the Mountaineers will take on Kansas on ESPNU.



Additional road games throughout the season will be available on other streaming platforms such as B1G Network+, Pac-12 Insider, and The Longhorn Network.



Beginning on March 21 against Hofstra, West Virginia baseball can be heard across the Mountaineer Sports Network on 22 affiliate radio stations as well as via free audio streaming through the Varsity Sports Network app, the WVU Gameday app, and at wvusports.com.



A listing of WVU baseball affiliates can be found at wvusports.com under the Watch/Listen tab and Radio Affiliates.



Andrew Caridi will handle the play-by-play duties on radio for his first full season with the Mountaineers where he will be joined by former WVU assistant coach Jake Weghorst.



West Virginia opens its 2023 season down in Statesboro, Georgia, taking on 2022 NCAA Regional host Georgia Southern for three games. Following the series in the Peach State, WVU will stay on the road for a single game at Maryland before heading west to battle Arizona.



The Mountaineers’ home opener is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, against Canisius at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark. WVU’s home schedule features Big 12 opponents Kansas, TCU, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech, in addition to non-conference opponents Minnesota, Hofstra, Xavier, Marshall, Penn State, and Pitt.



Season tickets, mini-plans, and individual games are now available and can be purchased by visiting wvugame.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME (988-4263) or by stopping by the WVU Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum.