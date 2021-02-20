WVU baseball drops second leg of double-header as GSU routs Mountaineers

West Virginia baseball took its second loss of the season after falling 20-4 in a double-header to Georgia State on Saturday evening in Atlanta.

The Mountaineers (1-2) were able to get their bats going as the game went on, but they couldn’t overcome an inning of double-digit runs to open the game by the Panthers (2-1).

Starter Jake Carr was the victim of the Panther offense in the first half. The sophomore gave up 10 earned runs on seven hits in just .2 innings before Trevor Sharp came in for relief. Sharp wasn’t entirely safe himself, as Georgia State’s Will Mize hit a 2-run shot to give the Panthers an 11-run inning to start.

The Panthers added another five runs in the bottom of the third with Sharp still on the mound. A series of RBI hits, including a pair of doubles from Mize and Ashby Smith extended the lead to 16 runs early on.

WVU earned its first score in the fourth inning off an RBI single from catcher Paul McIntosh — just the Mountaineers’ second hit of the contest — sending pinch runner Nathan Blasick home.

Georgia State responded with two more runs in the bottom of that inning as Elian Morejo sending two scores home. Morejo and Smith led the Panthers with four RBIs each.

To cap off the offensive showcase for Georgia State, DeAngelo Abboud sent two more runs across the plate with a single to get the total up to 20.

The Mountaineers found a total of three more runs in the fifth and ninth innings. Their third score came off the bat of Braden Barry, who singled to center field to send Ben Abernathy home. Abernathy scored again in the final inning from third base after GSU closer walked McGwire Holbrook with the bases loaded.

WVU used six pitchers in the contest, with Carr receiving the loss. They did get a short but strong showing from Beau Lowery, who gave up just a hit and a walk while striking out four batters in two innings.

Starter Cameron Jones lasted 4.2 innings for Georgia State and allowed six hits, three earned runs while striking out three batters. The win went to Rafael Acosta, who relieved Jones in the fifth inning and struck out two and gave up just a pair of hits.

The Mountaineers and the Panthers finish out the series Sunday at noon ET.