West Virginia baseball dropped its first series in a marathon of a series finale against Campbell on Sunday.

The Mountaineers were just 90 feet away from completing the 2-run comeback, but much like Friday’s opener, they weren’t quite able to get it done. Instead, they fell to the Camels 6-5 in a contest that lasted over 4.5 hours.

WVU more than doubled its hit total from Saturday’s victory, but it was unable to get those knocks in decisive points of the game. The Mountaineers went a collective 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position, and managed just two hits with runners on base.

In total, 12 Mountaineers were stranded on the bases.

They got significant help from the Camel infield, which accounted for five errors in the contest, allowing WVU’s runners easy access to second base while accounting for one of WVU’s runs.

Campbell’s bats made the difference, however, despite mustering just six hits in the game. Lawson Harrill led off the second inning with a triple, then was sent home with a subsequent triple by Drake Pierson in the next at-bat.

Logan Jordan led the Camels with two RBIs, logging a 1 for 4 day with a sacrifice and another RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Jacob Watters got his first start of the season, working four innings for the Mountaineers and allowing two runs on three hits. Chris Sleeper, who was originally slated to get the Sunday start, relieved Watters in the fifth and took the loss after giving up two runs and two hits.

That duo led a string of Mountaineer pitchers that featured seven total arms. Campbell utilitzed six pitchers, including shortstop Zach Neto, who earned the save.

Jake Murray got the win in the sixth inning in 1.2 innings of hitless, scoreless work.

Braden Barry and Tevin Tucker each added homers in the contest, with Tucker’s coming in clutch in the eighth inning to spark a potential Mountaineer comeback. Tucker, who has struggled at the plate this season, gave a big boost to his sub-Mendoza batting average homers in two straight games this series.

In fact, Tucker’s average has nearly doubled, rising from .087 on March 4 to .152 after this series as one of two Mountaineers to log multiple hits in its finale.

WVU falls to 10-8 with the loss as it travels back to Morgantown for a rivalry clash against Marshall on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Wagener Field.