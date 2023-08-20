WVU logo on display on the Kentucky Pride Park scoreboard (Photo: Ryan Decker)

The West Virginia University baseball program learned of its latest commitment Sunday.

Right-handed pitcher Michael Hanz announced his verbal commitment to the Mountaineers via social media. Hanz, a high school junior, is part of the 2025 recruiting class.

Hanz hails from Freeport, Pennsylvania, a small community northeast of Pittsburgh. He has an 8.5/10 player grade from Perfect Game.

In addition to pitching, Hanz also plays first base. On the mound, Hanz features a three-pitch mix of a fastball, changeup, and curveball. His fastball can already reach into the mid-80s.

At a PBR Pennsylvania event, he showed off his abilities on the mound earlier this month.

Hanz previously dealt with an arm injury in high school, but rebounded as a sophomore to post a 1.74 ERA and a team-best 46 strikeouts. He was also part of a combined no-hitter this spring.