WVU baseball falls in Saturday’s double-header opener

The No. 14/21/22-ranked West Virginia University baseball team scored three runs in the ninth inning to force extras but fell, 7-6, to Georgia State in 10 innings on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, Georgia.



Trailing, 6-3, WVU was down to its final out before the Mountaineers rallied to tie the game, before ultimately falling in the first game of a double-header at the GSU Baseball Complex. West Virginia (1-1) finished with six runs on 10 hits with one error, while the Panthers (1-1) tallied seven runs on 13 hits with three errors.



The Mountaineers took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second after sophomore infielder/outfielder Dominic Ragazzo’s RBI triple opened the scoring. Then, freshman infielder Mikey Kluska added to the lead with an RBI infield single, marking the White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, native’s first career hit and RBI.



On the mound, junior left-handed pitcher Adam Tulloch, who made his WVU debut on Saturday, looked good early, allowing just one hit in the first three innings. In the fourth, though, the Panthers scored a run thanks to back-to-back doubles, before tying the game after WVU was unable to turn an inning-ending double play.



From there, Georgia State took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth. GSU led off the frame with a triple before an RBI infield single gave the hosts its first lead. That’s when redshirt sophomore right-hander Noah Short entered the game for Tulloch to clean up the inning for WVU.



In the sixth, sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick tied the game at 3 with a towering shot to right field, good for his second home run in as many days to begin the season. In the bottom half, a pair of GSU run-scoring doubles off redshirt sophomore right-hander Daniel Ouderkirk made it 5-3.



Georgia State tacked on another run in the seventh to make it 6-3. It stayed that way until WVU’s ninth-inning rally tied it at 6. Down three with two outs, senior infielder Tyler Doanes smacked an RBI single up the middle, scoring sophomore outfielder Victor Scot. Then, GSU intentionally walked McCormick, loading the bases for senior catcher/designated hitter Paul McIntosh, who got one by the Georgia State shortstop, plating a pair of runs.



In the bottom of the ninth, the Panthers got their leadoff man aboard, but sophomore right-handed pitcher Skylar Gonzalez went on to grab three straight outs to send the contest into extras.



The Mountaineers went in order in the top of the 10th, moments before the Panthers walked it off in the bottom half with a game-winning, RBI single to left.



Byorick, Kluska and Ragazzo each finished with two hits for WVU in the setback. Gonzalez was pegged with the loss, while GSU’s Camren Landry earned the win.



Next up, the Mountaineers return to action for Game 2 of Saturday’s double-header against Georgia State this evening. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Jake Carr will take the mound for WVU, while GSU counters with second-year freshman lefty Cameron Jones.



