WVU baseball opens double-header with loss to Central Michigan

West Virginia dropped the first leg of a home double-header with Central Michigan in Morgantown on Saturday, 12-4.

The bats were hot for the Chippewas, who had offensive bursts in the fourth and seventh innings for their double-digit scoring day, racking up 16 hits in the process. West Virginia made a late run, scoring all four of their runs in the eighth, but it proved to be too little too late for the Mountaineers.

WVU’s Jake Carr (0-2) earned the loss in a 4.0-inning performance, allowing 10 hits and five earned runs — the bulk of which came in that five-run fourth inning for CMU. Andrew Taylor (2-1) snagged a win after allowing just three hits in 6.1 innings, while striking out 11.

The Chippewa offense came alive with two outs in the fourth, as catcher Nick Dardas sent Zach Lechnir home for the first run of the game. The next three batters earned RBI as well, before Dominic Ragazzo ended the inning throwing a runner out at home from left field.

The next burst came in the seventh, as CMU started to exploit some defensive deficiencies from WVU. The Chippewas scored on four hits and two errors that inning as the Mountaineers went through two pitchers.

WVU’s offense woke up in the eighth as Nathan Blasick tripled before getting sent home by Mikey Kluska’s RBI single in the next at-bat. The Mountaineers finished that inning with four runs — but couldn’t get another burst in the ninth to mount a comeback.

The second leg of the double-header is slated to get started at 3 p.m. ET.