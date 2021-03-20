WVU baseball rallies from four-run deficit to beat Coastal Carolina

West Virginia baseball rallied from four runs down to take a win back from Coastal Carolina on Saturday, 5-4.

The Chanticleers put their four runs up in the first three innings to get out ahead — but the Mountaineers got their bats going late to score five straight runs and take the win.

Things looked down for West Virginia early. Starter Jake Carr had another rough outing, giving up three earned runs including a home run. He lasted just 1.1 innings before he was taken off the mound for Daniel Ouderkirk.

Carr has struggled in most of his starts this season, so the WVU coaching staff looked at this one as a relief appearance.

“He is going to get it figured out, we are going to get it figured out, but we haven’t equipped him with anything to feel great about on the mound right now,” said WVU acting skipper Steve Sabins.

The scoring kept going for CCU after Carr got pulled, as they added three more runs over the next two innings, capped off by a homer in the third from Cooper Weiss.

WVU’s first runs came from the bat of Braden Barry, who sent Vince Ippoliti home with a single. That’s how WVU put its runs on the board — Hudson Byorick nabbed a pair of infield RBIs, then Paul McIntosh sent in the winning run after hitting into a double play.

Ben Abernathy earned the win for West Virginia after chipping in two innings of work without a hit. Abernathy was one of seven Mountaineers to work the mound, including Madison Jeffrey, who earned the save.

“[The relievers] stepped in to specific roles and executed those roles against specific hitters,” Sabins said.

Nick Parker lasted 6.0 innings for Coastal Carolina, but the loss went to Teddy Sharkey, relieved Parker in the seventh and allowed three runs without getting an out before getting pulled.

The win is West Virginia’s first against Coastal Carolina in three contests this season. They have the chance to even up the season series when they face for the third straight time on Sunday at noon ET on ESPN+.